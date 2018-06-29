Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We think Chester looks stunning all the time, but there's something even more glorious about it in the sunshine.

With the heatwave set to stick around for a while, we've rounded up the best of Chester's waterfront pubs and restaurants where you can definitely make the most of the warm weather.

The Boathouse

What a view of our beautiful city! This is what you see when you dine at The Boathouse pub at The Groves in Chester.

You can enjoy traditional pub grub, wine and fizz and cask ale while basking in the sunshine by the River Dee.

The Groves, Chester, CH1 1SD

The Lock Keeper

Sample fresh, homemade food, live music and a range of delicious cocktails - The Lock Keeper is a great place to watch the sun set with a tipple.

Canal Side, Chester, CH1 3LH

(Image: Geograph)

Telford's Warehouse

Although extremely popular with students, the canal-side view at Telford's attracts beer drinkers of all ages - especially in the sunshine.

Even when you choose to eat from the delicious menu, you're still treated to a stunning outlook through the high windows. Telford's is most certainly a Chester favourite.

Tower Wharf, Raymond Street, Chester, CH1 4EZ

The Mill Hotel

Have a nosy at parts of Chester that are unreachable by other transport by taking a lunch/dinner cruise on the canal outside The Mill Hotel.

This place has been a Chester institution for more than 30 years and boasts 132 en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant and bar, as well as spa and leisure facilities.

Milton Street, Chester, CH1 3NF

Et Alia

Situated on the picturesque banks of the Dee, Et Alia at The Red House is a fusion of old and new Italian cuisine which blends to create a dramatic and romantic setting for all occasions.

It offers authentic Italian dishes using the finest, freshest ingredients and specially authentic Italian produce.

This setting would be impressive even when it's raining - imagine what it's like in the sunshine!

Dee Banks, Great Boughton, Chester, CH3 5UX

The Old Harkers Arms

Staff describe Harkers, on the edge of the canal, as a 'proper old city of London boozer, only in Chester.' A popular meeting place for a pub lunch or dinner (traditional pub fare) it also comes alive at night as one of the most social spots in the city.

1 Russell Street, Chester, CH3 5AL

Artichoke

Located just a bit further down from Harkers is Artichoke, where you can get pretty much everything from a Sunday roast, tea and toast, cocktails and real ales, as well as a tasty selection of homemade cakes and desserts.

And don't forget the extensive gin list.

Steam Mill Street, Canal Quarter, Chester, CH3 5AN

Hickory's Smokehouse

A hugely popular family-friendly BBQ spot, right on the river that offers mouth-watering all-American feasts with all the flavours of the Deep South.

Whether it's baby back ribs, a Texas beef dip sandwich or slow smoked chicken wings that float your boat, there's so much to choose from at Hickory's. It also offers an American style brunch menu which includes unlimited coffee refills if you fancy breakfast in the sunshine.

Souter's Lane, Chester, CH1 1SD