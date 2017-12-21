Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former primary school headteacher will not be allowed to teach for two years after he admitted altering the exam papers of pupils at his school.

Stephen Mitchell was head of Eaton Primary School in Tarporley in May last year when he deliberately amended a number of Key Stage 2 national curriculum exam papers before sending them off to be marked.

The Standards and Testing Agency conducted an investigation after discovering 'a number of irregularities', and the papers of two pupils were later annulled.

According to a report published by a panel from The National College for Teaching and Leadership, Mr Mitchell made amendments to the national exams which test pupils' knowledge of spelling, grammar and punctuation, including adding the letter 'E' to one exam paper and the letter 'T' to another, among other alterations.

He admitted that the facts of the allegations amounted to unacceptable professional conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute and resigned from his position on December 31 2016, calling his actions 'inexcusable'.

The panel found Mr Mitchell had a previously good history and accepted the incident was 'isolated' and 'out of character' but recommended a prohibition order which could be reviewed after two years.

'Inexcusable'

But the report emphasised that Mr Mitchell's conduct had 'fallen significantly' short of the standards expected from his profession.

"It is essential that members of the public, to include parents of pupils, should be able to trust the integrity of the examination process. The conduct on the part of Mr Mitchell jeopardises that trust.

"Mr Mitchell was headteacher at the school. He must at all times set the correct example to both pupils and staff. Indeed, he sets the tone for the school.

"Very many people, to include pupils, parents, staff and the local community, look to him to manifest behaviour of the highest order of integrity and honesty."

Mr Mitchell will not be allowed to teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England until December 7 2019 when he can apply for the prohibition order to be set aside.