A 37-year-old woman is in hospital with facial injuries following an early-hours robbery in Chester.

Police were called to Sibell Street in the city centre at 12.03am today (Monday, July 16) following reports of a robbery.

A spokesperson told The Chronicle that a woman aged 37 was taken to hospital with facial injuries and a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 125231 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.