Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While some no doubt regard the Duke of Westminster title as an aristocratic anachronism others still hold the role in high regard.

In this age of political correctness elements of the rural community in particular still like the tradition and paternalistic values associated with the dukedom.

Perhaps that is why the four village halls of Eccleston, Aldford, Saighton and Churton all requested a photograph of the seventh Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, 27, who took over on the death of his father in August 2016.

A spokesman for Eaton Hall confirmed: “It was simply that some of the halls have displayed pictures of previous dukes and asked for a photograph of the seventh duke.”

High society magazine Tatler this week included the Duke of Westminster in its 30-strong list of Britain's best dressed for 2018 alongside actors, musicians and royalty.

He is pictured suited and booted as a guest at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where he attended along with his mother, the Duchess of Westminster and sisters Lady Viola, Lady Edwina and Lady Tamara.

The duke is also godfather to Prince George. George’s parents, William and Kate, visited Eaton Hall for the annual bonfire bash last November along with Princess Charlotte. His mum is godmother to Prince William.

The Sunday Times Rich List recently ranked the seventh Duke of Westminster as number one in its Young Rich List – for the under 30s – and 10th overall.