Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's likely the seventh Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor and girlfriend Harriet Tomlinson will be among VIP guests at tomorrow's (May 19) wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Chances are several members of the Grosvenor family have been invited to the royal celebration which takes place at Windsor Castle, where the atmosphere is building.

But in keeping with protocol, there has been no official comment from Kensington Palace or from representatives of the family whose ancestral seat is Eaton Hall near Chester.

Given the ties between the Grosvenors and Windsors it would be strange if they weren’t there to see Harry and Meghan tie the knot at the happy event, which will be televised across the globe.

Several members of the Grosvenor family attended the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2011.

And the seventh Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, who turned 27 in January, seems close to the royal princes.

Prince Harry was among 800 guests at his star-studded 21st birthday party held at Eaton Hall back in 2012 which boasted entertainment from hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks and comedian Michael McIntyre.

And the duke, who inherited the title on the death of his father the sixth Duke of Westminster in August 2016, is godfather to Prince George. George's parents, William and Kate, visited Eaton Hall for the annual bonfire bash last November along with Princess Charlotte.

His mum, the Duchess of Westminster, is godmother to William as the late Princess Diana was godmother to her middle daughter Lady Edwina, who is married to TV presenter Dan Snow.

A Grosvenor spokeswoman said: “I’m afraid we are not in a position to say whether or not any members of the Grosvenor family have been invited.”

■ The Sunday Times Rich List recently ranked the Duke of Westminster as number one in its Young Rich List – for the under 30s – and 10th overall.