The Duchess of Cornwall – who is also the Countess of Chester – is to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Chester .

Camilla will receive her doctorate at Chester Cathedral on Friday (March 16) in recognition of her commitment to promoting literacy and celebrating literature.

There will be 500 graduands from a number of academic faculties receiving their degrees on the same day from the university’s Chancellor and TV celebrity Dr Gyles Brandreth.

Mr Brandreth, Chester’s former Tory MP, has written two books on the royal family including Charles & Camilla: Portrait of a Love Affair.

(Image: IAN COOPER)

The Countess of Chester will receive the Doctorate of Letters in recognition of her ‘inspiring leadership of initiatives promoting and encouraging literacy’ both in the UK and internationally.

The Duchess is a passionate promoter of literacy, with particular focus on encouraging a love of reading and writing from an early age.

HRH is an avid reader and undertakes a number of engagements to promote the importance of supporting literacy both to young people and adults alike, including the Man Booker Prize for Fiction and the 500 Words Competition aimed at promoting creative writing among children.

The Duchess is also patron of several organisations associated with literacy, including the National Literacy Trust, Book Trust, First Story, the Wicked Young Writer Awards and Beanstalk.

This will be Camilla’s third honorary doctorate. She previously received one from the University of Southampton and the University of Aberdeen in 2013 – an institution where she is Chancellor.

In 2007, the Duchess watched on as her husband, the Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Chester.

On arrival at the cathedral this Friday, Camilla will be met by dignitaries including Anthony Parker, the academic secretary and Gyles Brandreth.

She will be robed in the cathedral with a doctoral gown and then process with senior university officials before taking her seat on the platform in front of the nave.

(Image: IAN COOPER)

Following the postgraduate and undergraduate awards being given, the public orator will deliver an ‘encomium’ about Camilla’s literacy work before she is presented with her honorary doctorate before saying a few words.

After the degree ceremony official photographs will be taken before HRH joins a reception made up of students representing some of the university’s public service programmes – teaching, nursing, midwifery, social care and policing – together with guests from the university, cathedral and City of Chester.

On departure she will meet a small group of children from the University Church Free School in Chester, part of the University of Chester Academies Trust, who will present her with a gift relating to their written work.