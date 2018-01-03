Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have made sure one person didn’t receive their Christmas present this year after a parcel packed with drugs was intercepted.

Officers were called to the Royal Mail sorting office in Jupiter Drive, Chester, after the package was found to contain what is believed to be cannabis.

Cheshire police spokesman Neil Bellis said: “Officers seized the drugs and an investigation is underway.”

Chester Local Policing Unit tweeted a picture of the parcel with the message: “Yet again police seize an envelope of cannabis from the Royal Mail depot, they do not deliver illegal drugs. #Dblock #notyourdealer #saynotodrugs.”