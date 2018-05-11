Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of drug dealers have been jailed for a total of 13 years and three months after admitting conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine in Ellesmere Port.

Liam Duffy, James Green, Kieran Blakemore, Kimberley Whitmarsh and Zoe Pritchard were part of a team of drug dealers supplying class A drugs from Liverpool.

Blakemore, 29, managed phone lines used by Ellesmere Port residents to order class A drugs.

Liverpool residents Duffy, 21, and Green, 22, supplied the drugs from a flat in Ellesmere Port. When they were arrested, Ellesmere Port residents Kimberley Whitmarsh, 29, and Zoe Pritchard, 41, took their place and began supplying them until they were arrested the following month.

The five offenders were apprehended during a series of police warrants executed between September and October last year.

Duffy and Green were arrested after a substantial amount of heroin and crack cocaine, two mobile phones and money were seized from the flat in Prince Charles Garden in Ellesmere Port on September 1, 2017.

Whitmarsh was arrested after a substantial amount of heroin and crack cocaine, two mobile phones and money were seized from her home in Hollyfield Road in Ellesmere Port on October 2, 2017.

Pritchard was arrested after being found in possession of a substantial amount of class A drugs on October 18, 2017. A substantial amount of money was then seized from her home in Holly Road in Ellesmere Port.

Blakemore was arrested after money and mobile phones with numbers used by drug users to order class A drugs were seized from his home in Colesborne Road, Liverpool.

The phones seized linked all five offenders to the cross-border drugs ring.

Duffy and Green, both of Scarisbrick Drive, Liverpool, and Blakemore, Whitmarsh and Pritchard all pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply controlled class A drugs heroin and cocaine.

Whitmarsh also admitted possessing a controlled drug of class B (cannabis).

Duffy, Green, Blakemore and Whitmarsh were all sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday 4 May.

Duffy was jailed for five years and seven months, Green was imprisoned for three years and eight months, Blakemore was given a four-year prison sentence and Whitmarsh was handed a 20-month custodial sentence that was suspended for two years.

Pritchard was unable to attend Chester Crown Court for the sentencing hearing. She will be dealt with at a later date.

Superintendent Simon Draco said: “Drugs have a detrimental impact on our communities and removing those involved in drug dealing from them is a constant goal at Cheshire Police .

“I hope that this case and the custodial sentences handed out sends a clear message to other potential criminals that the use and supply of illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Cheshire.

“I would like to thank all of the officers and staff involved in the cross-border operation for the dedication and commitment that they have shown in bringing these offenders to justice.

“While this investigation has now concluded, our fight against organised crime goes on and I urge anyone with any information about suspected drug related activity in their community to get in touch.

“You can report suspected drug dealing to us by calling 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crimestoppers.”