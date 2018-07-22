Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists can 'expect long delays' right next to a busy Chester junction for at least five weeks starting on Monday (July 23).

Water company Hafren Dyfrdwy is replacing the mains pipe on a stretch of Saughall Road from the Deva Link as far as Cranleigh Crescent in Blacon .

A traffic light-controlled section will be in operation while the roadworks take place.

A roadside sign says works will go on for five weeks although according to Cheshire West and Chester Council website the disruption could last until September 7 at the latest.

The notice says work will take place in the carriageway, on the verge and on the footway.