Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have warned motorists about an abnormal load planned for this week that is expected to cause delays on the roads.

The load started its journey today (Monday, March 26) at 9.30am and will be travelling from Browns Bank to Kelsall Hill layby, taking approximately three hours to complete and anticipated to reach the A556 at around 11.30am.

Police have warned drivers to find an alternative route since the load will be travelling at 10mph or less.

The load will resume tomorrow (Tuesday) from 9.30am, setting off from Kelsall Hill layby to Ellesmere Port Docks (Junction 8 - M53).

It will travel at approximately 10-15mph and take two hours to complete its journey, and again police have warned drivers to plan another route.

The specific routes for both loads can be viewed here