A Chester man stopped for using a mobile phone while driving has been given a five-year jail sentence after police found class A drugs in his car.

Andrew Jones, 36, of Grange Villas in Christleton, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cocaine and MDMA at Chester Crown Court on Thursday (March 22) following an incident almost four years ago.

The court heard how in December 2014 police conducted a search of Jones’ car after he was spotted holding a mobile phone while driving.

During the search officers found four wraps of white powder, £305 in cash as well as three mobile phones, and Jones was then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.

A later search of Jones’ home in Grange Villas and his tyre fitting business on Whitchurch Road, Chester, led to police finding a bag of MDMA tablets.

During Jones’ interview he told officers the drugs found were bought ‘for a party at the weekend’ and that he had ‘pushed the boat out’ because it was Christmas.

Detective Constable Peta Ticer, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “It was very clear Jones was supplying class A drugs and they were not for his own personal use while at a party. Jones instead would use his tyre fitting business as a cover to deal drugs within the Chester community.

“Thankfully, he is now beginning a five year sentence stopping him from blighting the community with his crimes.

“Drug dealing has a terrible impact on the local community and we do everything we can to prevent them from being sold on the streets of Chester.

"I would encourage anyone who believes drug dealing to be taking part in their community to get in touch with us on 101.”