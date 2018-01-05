Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital following an accident which has blocked the road near Two Mills.

A collision took place between a Mini and a van on the A550 Welsh Road at 1.18pm today (Friday, January 5) near the Two Mills traffic lights.

The road is currently closed in both directions and there is congestion building to Ledsham Lane and on Parkgate Road.

The closure is primarily affecting traffic travelling from Deeside towards Ellesmere Port.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "Both vehicles are going to be recovered from the scene. The driver of the Mini has been taken to hospital but injuries are understood to be slight."

Police are hoping to have the road cleared in the next 15 minutes.