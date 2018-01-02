Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters are still at the scene of the devastating ECHO Arena car park fire in Liverpool for a third day.

And Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has released shocking images showing the extent of the damage caused by the massive fire that engulfed the building and destroyed an estimated 1,400 cars.

The pictures show rows of burnt-out cars lined up inside the seven-storey building, reports our sister publication the Liverpool ECHO .

Piles of rubble can also be seen covering the floor, and in parts of the building the ceiling has clearly fallen through after the fire on New Year’s Eve.

The structure was deemed “unsafe” by chief fire officer Dan Stephens, who also confirmed there were a number of “internal collapses” at the car park.

Dramatic photos taken by fire crews inside the building show the shells of hundreds of blackened cars, which were rendered almost unrecognisable by the flames.

Fire crews remain at the scene for a third day today, having extinguished the blaze on Monday afternoon - around 24 hours after they were first called to the scene at around 4.40pm on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking on New Year’s Day afternoon, Mr Stephens told the ECHO: “There has been localised collapse within the car park so the structure is unstable.

“We do have firefighters working in there – at the minute they are working in areas to the edges so it’s the centre of the structure where we have had the collapse.

“As it stands now, the structure is unstable.”

More than 20 fire engines and aerial ladders were scrambled to the scene of the blaze at the car park before the evening session of the Liverpool International Horse Show.

The event was cancelled, the area evacuated and roads closed as around 4,000 people fled the scene, with many describing their horror as they witnessed the “inferno”.

Drivers were forced to ditch their cars, while residents in nearby apartment blocks and tourists in waterfront hotels were also told to leave the area.

Brave fire crews had to battle through the night as the flames engulfed the entire building, spreading to every level of the car park and destroying virtually every single car.

The evidence so far suggests the blaze began accidentally in a Land Rover’s engine and ripped through the car park as fuel set alight and other engines exploded.

Many families were left stranded in the city overnight and car owners were told to contact their insurance companies as the extent of the damage became clear.