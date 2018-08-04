Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forty-four newly appointed magistrates were sworn in at Chester Magistrates Court last week which is the final step of their induction to sitting on the Cheshire Bench.

The appointees have completed their training, been assigned mentors and courthouses and finally took the Judicial Oath in front of family and His Honour Roger Dutton DL, the Honorary Recorder of Chester on Friday.

They will have the same equal say in reaching decisions and dispensing justice as other experienced magistrates and will have the support of their mentor to guide them when necessary.

Not many people know about this voluntary, but vital role which has been a cornerstone of the British Judicial since medieval times – being judged by your equals.

Magistrates sit on a Bench of three and deal with over 95% of all criminal cases, as well as family and youth cases.

They are required to commit to a minimum number of sittings in court, equal to 13 days a year which works out roughly at a day a month and runs alongside their other work, home and voluntary commitments.

The Cheshire Advisory Committee, responsible for their recruitment were delighted with the large number of high calibre applications received for the positions.

Eric Hodgson DL JP, chair of the Cheshire Bench, said: “I look forward to our 44 new colleagues joining the Bench, and they will be very welcome indeed.

“They have been through a gruelling selection process and an intensive introductory course and are now ready to sit with their more experienced colleagues.

“They are a very diverse group aged from 20 to 64 coming from a wide range of backgrounds and are very capable of understanding and representing the local community which they now serve.

“They will each bring their own unique perspectives and experiences to the role.

“From day one they will make a full contribution to the decisions made by the magistrates.

“They have already demonstrated that they are quick to learn and are fully able to listen to all sides of a discussion and make a balanced judgement, based on the facts presented to them.

“They will be fully supported by the more experienced magistrates, particularly for the first couple of years.

“I welcome them to the Cheshire Bench.”

The two youngest appointees aged 20 and 21 are local university students who applied to more fairly represent the demographic of people coming through court, which they noticed in Chester was often young men.

Kyle Stubbs, 21, pointed out: “The Bench is supposed to be a cross section of society, and often the youth demographic is not represented.”

Matthew Howgate, 20, added: “When you have a bench of three, you have the decisions of three different life experiences from different walks and times of life.”

The magistrates appointed to Chester cover a variety of backgrounds and careers which is good news for the bench in making sure all are represented.

Lizzie Tench is excited about her appointment: “I applied for the role of magistrate because I have experience of the family and youth courts as a children and families social worker, a job I did for 12 years before I was injured in a cycling accident.

“As a paraplegic, I believe I would bring valuable diversity to the role.

“I am looking forward to being in a stimulating and challenging role, where I can make a difference and give something back to the community.

“I enjoy voluntary work and have been a volunteer with a spinal injuries charity for about five years.

“I am fortunate that my current lifestyle allows me to have the flexibility to take on more voluntary work.”

The Cheshire Advisory Committee are now accepting applications to recruit Magistrates to start sitting in 2019 and are especially interested in receiving applications from people aged 18-50, so if you are interested in finding out more, please visit www.gov.uk/become-magistrate .

The closing date for applications is Friday, October 5.