Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based dance school House of Dance is delighted to announce that it gained second and third place in the North West heats of the Great Big Dance Off granting them a place at the national finals in Oxford which will be held in June.

The Great Big Dance Off is a popular national dance competition open to schools across England and Wales. The competition brings together children of all ages and abilities with an emphasis on having a good time while showcasing some truly amazing dancing.

Principle of House of Dance Jules Guile said: “The aim of House of Dance has always been to enable youngsters from any background, with any ability to have the confidence and belief to perform on a stage.

“To be involved in so many schools across Chester who have the same ethos as House of Dance is truly inspiring. The hard work and dedication of both Saughall All Saints and Upton Heath truly paid off and we are so excited to be representing the North West in June.”

Both the schools involved are delighted with the results.

Upton Heath school declared they had ‘most definitely been hit by the dance bug. Everyone will be rooting for us when we go to Oxford and we can’t wait’.

While Saughall All Saints are looking forward to the finals in June, saying: “We are very proud and excited to be able to perform again on a professional stage to an even bigger audience.”

House of Dance will be kept busy in the next couple of months preparing for the finals of the Great Big Dance Off and a whole host of other shows including House of Dance Live, a celebration of dance and the arts within education in Cheshire.

House of Dance will be taking the HOD crew and several local primary schools to the Echo Arena for this exciting event, with the main aim to give as many youngsters the opportunity to perform as possible.

They will be giving their time for free providing schools with rehearsal time and choreographing routines for them.

Jules and business partner Chloe Vickers said: “This is hopefully going to be an annual showcase of local talent.”

Any local schools interested in being involved in this or similar events in the future should email House of Dance at info@houseofdance.co.uk.