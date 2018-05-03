Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It looks increasingly likely a controversial dormer will have to be dismantled after a third planning appeal was rejected.

Homeowners Andy and Debbie Dear had wanted to create more space at their Victorian terraced home in Overleigh Road, Handbridge .

But the dormer was built based on a misunderstanding planning permission wasn’t required.

In fact their property, which dates from 1884, is within a conservation area and covered by an Article 4 Direction meaning planning consent is needed even for minor changes.

Three designs, including the latest ‘cat slide’ style dormer, have all been refused by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) in decisions backed up at appeal. However, skylights on the front-facing roof were allowed.

Inspector K Ford wrote in the latest report: “In seeking to address the concerns of the previous two inspectors the appellant proposes a further revised scheme that would create a single cat slide style dormer to replace the existing dormer.

“The materials of the proposal would match the existing roof and the design seeks to retain much of the original roof slope. However, the development would still add bulk to the roof and stand out as being different.”

Fiona Hore, CWaC’s senior manager, planning and strategic transport, said in the last refusal notice: “The proposed ‘cat slide’ dormer would, by reason of its design and siting, be out of keeping with the character of the existing dwelling and the row of terraced dwellings.

“As a result, the proposed development would detract from both the character of the original dwellings and the regularity and uniformity of the roof line, and although it would cause less than significant harm to that of the designated heritage asset, the harm is not outweighed by any public benefits.”

The long-running saga of the dormer has sparked a heated debate among the public with both supporters and detractors.

Mr and Mrs Dear did not wish to comment on the latest decision.