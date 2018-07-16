Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children in the Ellesmere Port area are getting access to after school clubs and other educational activities thanks to Redrow Homes’ £1,500 donation to a community group.

Passion for Learning is a not-for-profit community interest company set up to inspire primary aged children to develop their knowledge, skills and interest in learning within their schools across Ellesmere Port, Chester and other areas of Cheshire.

The group receives a contribution from the schools they work within but still has to raise additional funding each year to cover the rest of the costs.

So when Passion for Learning’s director and development manager Viv Couche found out that housebuilder Redrow had launched a community fund in connection to its Ledsham Garden Village development, she was keen to apply.

She explained: “I began as a volunteer myself and was immediately struck by what an incredible difference I could make to a child’s life simply by having the time to sit and chat, to read a book and play a game with them.

“All of the children we help benefit from the time and attention of an interested, nurturing adult.

“Through our Enrichment Clubs we aim to bring experiences and opportunities to the children which they would never otherwise encounter.

“As a result, the children are able to engage well at school and begin to develop aspirations for themselves in the future.

“Our challenge as an organisation is how to reach as many children who need the support of our volunteers as possible.

“We already have over 100 volunteers and work with around 300 children in our region.

“The money from Redrow will support our after-school Enrichment Clubs, which we have running in a number of different locations.

“These clubs give children the chance to play in a safe environment, to explore new topics and learn about the world around them in a unique way.

“We’re truly grateful to Redrow for the support they are giving us to enable us to expand our provision in our local communities.”

The funding comes from Redrow’s second community fund for the area which will see seven local causes supported.

It follows the success of the first fund back in 2016 which saw 13 groups receiving a share of £5,000.

Jason Newton, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), said: “We doubled the pot of money for our second fund to £10,000 and we invited causes to send in their applications.

“We had a great response; Passion for Learning was one of the groups we chose to donate to due to the work they do in supporting children and their families in the area.

“Their work resonates with our ethos of creating thriving communities wherever we build.”

At Ledsham Garden Village there are two neighbouring developments, Oaklands and Sycamore Green, separated by a central boulevard.

When complete, it will have its own thriving community with 2,000 homes.