Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis OBE and consumer champion Dom Littlewood drew the crowds when they filmed scenes for BBC1’s Right On The Money in Chester city centre.

Denise and Dom were in front of The Chester Grosvenor in the shadow of the Eastgate Clock.

The pair present the series which is packed with unmissable ways to easily save money, including advice, topical reports and plenty of ideas to manage spending.

They are in Chester for three days and could not have picked better weather.

This is the second time the dynamic duo have been to the city having filmed at The Cross exactly a year ago.

The Chester scenes are due to air in early July during the daytime slot following BBC Breakfast.