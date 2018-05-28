Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More warning signs and fencing has been erected around a fast-flowing waterway after community concerns following the death of a pet dog.

Natalie Pike and her fiancé Jamie, from Broughton, remain devastated after their beloved Silva slipped down the side of a bridge at the Countess of Chester Country Park and sadly drowned.

Natalie, a fundraiser for Cancer Research and TV presenter for Manchester City’s in-house station, had called for enhanced safety with fears other dogs or even children could be put at risk.

Fellow dog lovers, Upton councillor Jill Houlbrook and the Friends of Countess of Chester Country Park contacted the Environment Agency (EA) who responded promptly with extra measures.

Natalie, who is getting married in June, said: “I haven’t seen it myself but have heard. I keep meaning to go down but I haven’t had the courage yet. I am thankful though that the Environment Agency acted quickly to make some changes.”

Natalie, who also has a French bulldog Sergio, had been looking forward to Silva, a German Shepherd Collie cross, walking down the aisle at the wedding and growing up with their young son Reggie.

The EA has issued a statement about what measures have been put in place but has also explained why the new fencing has a gap at ground level under which a dog or child could still squeeze. This is because the area is a flood plain deliberately designed to flood in the event of a ‘high flow event’ – a full fence could impede the way the system works.

A spokesperson said: “After the tragic incident in March when a dog sadly died we undertook a peer review of the public safety measures at the site to ensure that they were sufficient enough to protect the public.

“As a result of that peer review process, it was confirmed that the site had adequate control measures in place. We have now installed additional enhanced measures at Knolls Bridge and are satisfied that these measures provide the upmost safety for members of the public using this area, whilst not compromising or increasing the level of flood risk.”

She added: “The gap at the bottom of the fencing is to allow the forward flow of water should the culvert exceed its capacity. This happens during high flow events and the spillway passes forward a controlled flow over its crest whilst storing water behind it so flood flows don’t pass downstream.”

■ Inspired by Silva’s tragic story, members of the public are trying to raise £5,000 to fund an agility area and/or enclosed space for dogs. A JustGiving fundraising page has been set up with £1,304 raised so far. Any money left over will be split between Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and North Clwyd Animal Rescue.

Backing the same cause is a ‘Stride Out For Silva’ walk taking place at the Countess of Chester Country Park on Sunday, June 3. Meet at the car park in Valley Drive at 10.45am. Dogs are welcome but must be kept on lead.

There is no entry fee or sponsorship required but donations are welcome and there will be a raffle and refreshments.