Radio 1 DJ Greg James was spotted cycling through Chester and Ellesmere Port last night as part of his mammoth Sport Relief Challenge.

Greg is braving the arctic weather blast 'Beast from the East' to undergo his Pedal to the Peaks for Sport Relief challenge, which sees him climbing the highest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland and cycling between them.

The 32-year-old successfully reached the summit of Snowdon yesterday (Monday, February 26) and had planned stop 50 miles from there which would have brought him to Chester, to present his drivetime radio show at 5pm.

But the weather was so severe that Greg didn't manage to reach the Chester area until around 9.30pm, where he and his support team were spotted on the A5117 near Costco by Louise Thompson who tweeted a picture.

According to his route map, Greg cycled through Parkgate Road and Saughall, Helsby and Frodsham on his way to Daresbury where he finished for the day before resuming his journey to Cumbria where he will climb Scafell Pike.

After that he will cycle to Scotland and from Fort William, he'll climb Ben Nevis.

Temperatures at Scafell Pike are currently around minus 6 and winds have been known to reach 65mph on Ben Nevis.

Greg is estimated to burn around 10,000 calories a day during his trek - four times the average amount for an adult man, and he has had to undergo specialist winter mountaineering training before being allowed to even consider climbing in the icy conditions.

