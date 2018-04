Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two vehicles have been involved in a collision on an eastbound M56 slip road this afternoon (April 25).

The incident near Hapsford Services was reported to emergency services shortly after 1.30pm.

A spokesman for Cheshire police confirmed a 48-year-old woman is being treated by paramedics at the scene.

A Peugeot 3008 and Volkswagen Passat are understood to be the vehicles involved in the incident.