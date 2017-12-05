Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus routes will be affected when Saughall Road in Blacon is closed tomorrow (Wednesday, December 6).

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) say it is necessary to close the thoroughfare to enable resurfacing work and repairs to speed ramps in the area.

The closure means buses will not be able to complete their usual routes in Blacon, and the circular service 1/1A will be split into two loops as a result.

The temporary arrangements are as follows:

Buses leaving Chester on route 1 will operate normally to Saughall Road, The Lodge. Then via Saughall Road to The Highfield, Western Avenue, Melbourne Road, Aucklaand Road, Blacon Point Road and back to the City as a 1A.

Buses leaving Chester on route 1A will operate normally via Parkgate Road to Blacon Avenue, then via Shelley Road, Saxon Way, Saughall Road to Blacon Parade shops. Then back to the City via Blacon Avenue, Parkgate Road etc as route 1.

G3 Greyhound bus will be unable to serve Blacon Avenue. It will therefore operate Saughall Road to The Highfield then normal route via Western Avenue, Blacon Point Road etc.

605 School Bus (Saughall – Blacon – Bishops Bluecoat High School). Normal route in the morning. Will operate from western Avenue via Saughall Road, Deva Link to Blacon Avenue then on to Saughall. Drivers will be reminded NOT to use Blacon Hall Road due to the low bridge (double decker bus!)

Service 15/15A is not affected.