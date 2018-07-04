Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The disqualified driver of a black Nissan sports car has been jailed after leaving a trail of destruction in Ellesmere Port which resulted in his own vehicle catching fire.

Wayne Knight, 34, of Downham Place, Blacon, was sentenced to two years at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to various motoring offences including dangerous driving.

On the afternoon of May 10, Knight was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall which was nearly catapulted into a garden and crashed into a Ford Focus which hit a lamppost.

He continued to drive his damaged car at speed through Ellesmere Port, past the Acorns Primary and Nursery School as parents were collecting children and some had to step back from the kerb fearing they would be hit.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service vehicle pursued the car after realising it was on fire at the rear.

When he got out, Knight assaulted the fire officer before being arrested by police.

Pictures and witness accounts shared with The Chronicle at the time of incident indicated the car continued to be driven despite one of its wheels having come off.

The Nissan was later recovered by a tow truck from a pathway near Whetstone Hey allotments. Pictures showed it partially burnt-out with smashed windows.

For dangerous driving, Knight was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment and banned from driving for six years and two months. He must take his driving test again once the ban has expired. He was handed a four month sentence for the assault and four months for failing to provide a drink-drive specimen.

For driving while disqualified he was given a four month sentence, to be served concurrently. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

Detective Constable Mark Hughes, the officer in charge of the investigation, said: “Knight was driving extremely dangerously and it is very lucky that he didn’t hurt anyone through his reckless driving.

“We are pleased with the successful conviction and would like to thank those who gave evidence in this case.”