Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road had to be closed for an entire day to clear up 10 tonnes of rubbish dumped by inconsiderate fly-tippers.

Environmental officers from Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) were forced to cordon off Hapsford Lane near Helsby for the whole of last Sunday (March 11) and had to use a tractor and large HGV vehicles to clear up the mounds of waste.

It also prevented a local farmer from accessing his cattle field.

Angry residents described the incident as 'so upsetting' and even 'dangerous' due to the different kinds of rubbish that is regularly being dumped.

One wrote on social media: "I have just been over the marshes and they have put bollards over to stop this but now there are 'deposits' just in the lanes before the marshes- it's disgusting and makes me sooooo mad!"

And another said: "I walk the dog down this lane every day and it’s now getting too dangerous with all sorts being tipped. I’ve lost count how many times I've reported fly tipping on this lane in the last 12 months."

Councillor Karen Shore, CWaC's Cabinet member for environment, said: “We will do everything possible to investigate, find and bring to justice the perpetrator of this callous environmental crime.



“Following a day clearing 10 tonnes of material the road was re-opened. The operation needed a tractor and large HGV vehicles. Further work is needed today (Tuesday) and then finally mechanical sweeping.



“No fly-tipping is acceptable but this act has closed a road and presented a dangerous obstruction in our countryside," she added.