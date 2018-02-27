Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Countess Charity wants to say a big thank you to Roy Williams who organised a fantastic 70s and 80s disco at the United Servicemen’s Club in Chester recently and raised £748.52 for the Ultrasound Breast Scanner Appeal at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Roy decided to support the appeal and put on a great night in memory of his friend Andy Prijs.

Roy appeared on the night as Roy George, based on Boy George, one of his favourite singers and played a super selection of music on the night.

Roy said: “Thanks to everyone who came and supported the night, to Sara Millington the superintendent radiographer at

the Countess who helped sell raffle tickets and all the lovely businesses who donated raffle prizes.”

Community and events fundraiser at The Countess Kathy Kenney added: “It’s been super working with Roy. His enthusiasm for putting on the event really paid off as everyone had a lovely time. Thank you Roy for being such a superstar and we look forward to your next fundraising disco that you have promised to organise for us.”