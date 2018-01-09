Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four fire engines were called to deal with a fire at a block of flats in Chester city centre.

Shortly after 7.30pm last night (Monday, January 8) firefighters were called to reports of a fire at Haygarth Heights tower block, and police were also in attendance.

Crews from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane worked to extinguish the blaze which started in a small waste paper bin.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Police were called by Cheshire Fire at 7.38pm to reports of a small bin fire at a block of flats on Haygarth Heights, Francis Street in Chester.

"The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious and is thought to have been caused by a cigarette not being distinguished."