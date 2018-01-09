Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The news that Next is closing its longstanding branch on Chester's Greyhound Retail Park has been met with some strong reaction from Chronicle readers.

Most expressed disappointment on social media that the clothing retailer, which has occupied its premises on the retail park for more than 20 years, is to close its doors on February 9 – calling it 'very sad', 'dreadful news' and 'a real shame'.

But the 'dire' car park at the Greyhound was one of the most popular topics of discussion on our website and social media pages – with one reader saying they feared that the 'poorly designed road layout and frustrating bottle necks will kill the retail park'.

Another agreed, writing: "Access on and off the estate is dire, and access in and out of the various car parks is dangerous. I think whoever designed the road layout for the Greyhound wants shooting!

"I have been waiting for years for somebody from Chester planning to notice there is a problem and do something about it.

Meanwhile, one person tweeted: "Shame it's closing, but to be fair I've not been there in years as its a nightmare getting parking at that retail park.

"Not easy getting around with it being so spread out with busy roads to cross in-between parts."

Some described it as their favourite local branch of Next and expressed dismay at having to now 'trek to the 'Oaks' or Broughton Retail Park where two Next stores remain open, as well as one on Eastgate Street in Chester city centre.

Another reader said the store was 'definitely one of my favourites and have got to know the friendly staff. Really convenient in a car whereas town definitely isn't'.

There was also concern that the store would be replaced by 'another cheap £1 shop', with a few readers even suggesting that Primark should open in its place.

Details relating to how many jobs will be impacted by the closure have not been disclosed.

Next will leave its Greyhound Park premises on Friday, February 9.