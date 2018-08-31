Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sharon Cotterill and Emily Kench of award-winning Chester based PR and social media agency, dewinter, have raised over £700 for Macmillan Cancer Support by hiking a gruelling marathon.

Sharon and Emily took part in the 26-mile Macmillan Mighty Hike that started at Northumberland’s Alnwick Castle and finished at Bamburgh Castle in the midst of July’s heat wave.

Macmillan Cancer Support is largely made up of people affected by cancer, supporters, professionals, volunteers and campaigners, and provide everything from help with money worries to advice from the point of diagnosis to treatment and beyond.

Sharon and Emily would like to thank all who donated for their generosity and support.

Kate Cox, MD and owner of dewinter, said: “I’m very proud to see two members of my team fundraising for such a worthy cause. This is just one example of the determination and willingness to go the extra mile that dewinter holds.”