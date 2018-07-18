Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a burglary in Ellesmere Port .

Crooks stole jewellery and electrical goods from a house in Exeter Road sometime between 9.15pm and 12.30am on the night of Tuesday, July 17.

Cheshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time to get in touch.

Detective Constable Roy Wellings, of the Ellesmere Port Beat Management team, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident which has understandably left the homeowners extremely upset.

“Being the victim of a burglary – in which you are targeted in your own home, the place you should be able to feel most safe – is a traumatic experience.

“We are determined to catch whoever was responsible and bring them to justice and to have the stolen items returned to their rightful owners.

“I urge anyone who thinks they may be able to help us with our investigation to come forward.

“If you were in the area around the time that the burglary occurred and witnessed anything suspicious, or if you think you may know who was responsible for it, please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 127152, give us the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”