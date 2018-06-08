Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives in Cheshire investigating family gold burglaries across the north-west have charged an 18-year-old man.

Larry Berry, of Eccleston Avenue, Ellesmere Port, was arrested by detectives on Wednesday, June 6.

Berry has been charged with three burglaries, two driving while disqualified offences, aggravated vehicle taking and two offences of driving without insurance.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Chester Crown Court on July 6.

The charges relate to a burglary on Trumans Lane in Ellesmere Port on January 1 and two burglaries in Oldham in Denbydale Way and Kingsway Close on January 10.