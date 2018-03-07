Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed the deceased found in the canal in Chester this morning (Wednesday) is a man in his 60s.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of canal between Great Boughton and Christleton just before 7.30am.

Police and ambulance crews parked up on the A41 bridge over the canal close to Toll Bar Road.

A cordon was put in place at either end of the towpath while the body was removed.

The deceased has not yet been formally identified but police confirmed the body was that of a man, believed to be in his 60s, who is not local. His next of kin are in the process of being informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

Cheshire police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: “At 7.26am this morning (7 March) police were called to the canal towpath off Toll Bar Road in Boughton following reports of a body in the water.

"Detectives investigating the circumstances into the death of the man who is in his 60s, have concluded there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. Next of kin are being informed, and a file will be prepared for the coroner. Formal ID has yet to take place.”

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene with equipment, including the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service boat. North West Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 3596. Alternatively, details can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.