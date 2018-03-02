Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Denny's Diner will be delighted to hear the US fast food chain is eyeing up a site in the Trafford Centre.

The brand is keen to expand in the UK and has been teasing followers on social media with its 'location search'.

Its diners serve a menu teeming with breakfast items such as pancakes, waffles, french toast, omelettes and 'slams' - extra massive plates of everything - as well as burgers and the like.

They also serve 'pancake puppies' - which have been likened to mini doughnuts.

The MEN reports that the first branch opened in Swansea and the Trafford Centre branch could follow soon, after the company revealed they'd been to the Trafford Centre on Twitter.

It is not yet known where Denny's would fit - but it's more likely to be in the ground floor Great Hall than the Orient, near to other fast casual brands such as KFC, McDonald's, Nando's, Five Guys and Costa.

The firm had teased fans that they had been looking in the huge shopping centre.

WalesOnline reported that diners were waiting for TWO HOURS to get served in the Swansea branch, such was the demand. Denny's doesn't take bookings in the US, and has repeated that system in the UK.