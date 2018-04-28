Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Demolition has begun at a former Chester bus depot earmarked for a 323-bed student complex.

Stagecoach bus company shut its Liverpool Road depot earlier this month.

Its operation has relocated to the disused Waverton Railway Station site where a commercial garage operated previously.

Now workers and machinery have moved onto the old bus depot site to pull down buildings before construction work starts on the Watkin Jones student housing which received planning permission last November.

Watkin Jones’ Fresh Student Living arm runs the next door site in Victoria Road, the 350-bed Towpath development next to Telford’s Warehouse and the company’s 400-bed Tramways development near Chester Railway Station .

Rob Jones, managing director of Stagecoach Merseyside, Cheshire, and South Lancashire, said: “We are delighted to confirm that we have now relocated to our new depot at Waverton. The move went very smoothly with no disruption to services.

"Although we are now operating from a new base, it is business as usual for the depot and our customers can continue to expect the same high-quality levels of service from our team across all routes.”