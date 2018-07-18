Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wrecking ball has swung into action at a former car dealership being demolished to make way for Chester’s third Aldi supermarket.

Last December worries about ‘dangerous’ and ‘poor’ access were dismissed when plans were approved by Cheshire West and Chester Council .

Planning committee members agreed by seven votes to four to back Aldi’s application to demolish the former Mercedes Benz dealership in Parkgate Road and erect a food store and car park in its place.

Until recently the building acted as a temporary storage area for Range Rover vehicles from Hunters Land Rover Chester while its Sealand Road based was redeveloped.

Aldi already has stores in Boughton and Bumpers Lane.

And the discount supermarket Aldi recently lodged plans to demolish the Bumpers Lane outlet but then build a larger food store on the same site.

Aldi Stores Ltd has applied to extend the store onto the footprint currently occupied by the former G4S building next door.

Meanwhile, competitor firm Lidl is currently recruiting for its first ever Chester store to be located in the former Next unit on the Greyhound Retail Park .