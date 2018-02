Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-vehicle collision has closed one lane of the M56 eastbound near Hapsford Services this Thursday morning (February 8).

Motorists heading from Chester will face delays of around 20 minutes, according to travel site Inrix.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire police told The Chronicle that around five or six vehicles are thought to have been involved, but there is no indication of any casualties at this stage.

Traffic is backing up, causing congestion to junction 15 for the M53.