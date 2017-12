Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delays are building on the M56 westbound near Chester following a car fire.

Highways England tweeted about 4.45pm today (Wednesday, December 6) that Cheshire fire crews and highways officers were at the scene between junctions 15 and 16.

The incident has resulted in the closure of lane one.

Highways England posted on Twitter: "Delays are building on the approach, please plan ahead."