There is congestion on the M53 northbound following an accident between a lorry and a car this afternoon (Thursday, February 22).

Travel website Inrix reports one lane blocked and queueing traffic due to a collision between J9 A5032 (Ellesmere Port) and J8 A5032 / B5463 (Ellesmere Port Docks).

There is congestion back to J11 M56. Travel time through the affected stretch is 15 minutes.

Lane one (of two) is blocked, affecting traffic travelling from Chester towards Ellesmere Port .