Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading northbound from Chester on the M6 face major delays this morning (Monday, March 12) after a lorry burst into flames.

One lane is closed with queueing traffic and long delays between J27 (Standish) and J28 (Leyland), with heavy congestion to J24 at Ashton in Makerfield.

Traffic website Inrix said travel time is around an hour and although the lorry fire has been extinguished, the closure is necessary to allow the vehicle to be recovered and for repair works to the damaged carriageway to be carried out.

It is likely to remain closed for most of the morning.

(Image: @LancsRoadPolice)

A statement from Highways England said: “One lane remains closed on the M6 northbound between J27 and J28 following this morning's truck fire.

“We are in the process of recovering the burnt out HGV and making emergency repairs to the damaged road surface.

“Delays of about one hour.”