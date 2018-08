Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two lanes are closed within a section of roadworks on the M6 in Cheshire following a collision.

Highways England says the affected stretch is southbound between junction 17 (Sandbach) and junction 16 (Crewe) on Wednesday afternoon (August 29).

Delays are building on the approach. Emergency crews are on their way.

Motorists are asked to allow extra journey time.

