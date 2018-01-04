Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is slow traffic in Chester this morning (Thursday, January 4) following an earlier accident near to the Posthouse Roundabout.

Although the traffic is easing, there are still queues around where the accident happened just after 8.30am near the A483 Wrexham Road southbound carriageway.

Police and ambulance were called to the incident which is believed to have involved around three cars.

There has been reports of congestion at Herons Way and on the A55 to J39 A41 at Sainsbury's,

One person tweeted that the roads were 'bumper to bumper', describing the queues as 'a nightmare'.