Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are warned of delays on the A55 eastbound following a collision.

The accident, involving a lorry and a car, happened between the Posthouse and Sainsbury's roundabouts just after 3pm today (Wednesday, May 30).

Police say there were no injuries.

The vehicles have now been cleared but traffic sensors shows delays near Eccleston on the carriageway heading towards the M53.