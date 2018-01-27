Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters at a church school tackled wheelchair rugby.

A visit from wheelchair rugby star Martin Beddis inspired children ahead of an ‘exhilarating’ day of sport at Delamere CE Academy.

Martin, the most capped England international and head coach of Liverpool Lions, spoke to pupils about the importance of sport being inclusive for people of all abilities.

The player manager of the England 7s team then shared his knowledge with pupils during assembly before taking a coaching session with each class at the primary school near Northwich. Martin’s visit was part of the school’s disability awareness in sport week.

He said: “Watching disability sports on TV is very entertaining but the excitement and exhilaration of the sports is only really appreciated when you try it.

“The children all developed and progressed throughout the day. Their ball skills, chair skills and passion and energy, were all clearly on show.

“I hope they got an appreciation that just because someone is disabled this does not stop them playing sport to a high level.”

He added: “The children were well mannered and played at a high standard. The staff were welcoming and the day was a huge success.

“I only wish I could get more schools to take the opportunity to have me in class.”

Tom Freeman, physical education coordinator at Delamere, who believes it is important for children to meet and learn from inspirational role models, said: “I think the children got a real appreciation of what you can overcome with will and determination. Sport breaks down barriers and is a great way to unite people from all backgrounds.”

Steve Docking at the North West Academies Trust, of which the school is part, said: “It’s good for children to see first-hand the positive effects sport can have for all people, as well as the challenges that disabled athletes have to overcome in the pursuit of excellence.”

Martin is currently looking for sponsors and a new van to transport the chairs. To help email martinbeddis@gmail.com.