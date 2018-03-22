Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people flocked to Delamere Forest to raise more than £12,000 for the Stroke Association at its Resolution Run.

More than 460 fundraisers from across Cheshire ran, jogged and walked on Sunday, March 11, after making a resolution that counts.

The event was one of 30 runs organised by the Stroke Association, to raise funds for research and to support people affected by stroke in the North West.

Community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association Jane Pinder said: “Every five minutes across the UK, someone’s life is turned upside down by stroke.

“By taking part in our Resolution Run, each runner has helped us continue to support stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives.

“We’re extremely grateful to everyone who took part – it was a fantastic turn out and a great day for everyone involved.”

According to the charity, at least half of strokes could be prevented if people made simple lifestyle changes, such as keeping blood pressure under control and exercising more.

For more information about the Resolution Run series, visit www.stroke.org.uk/resolution, email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740.