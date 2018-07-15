Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are looking for something fun to do with the children in the great outdoors this summer, Delamere Forest has just the thing.

Children can take part in the Gruffalo orienteering trail, using a simple map to try and find 12 Gruffalo markers.

Once they’ve found each marker they need to answer the question in their Gruffalo orienteering leaflet.

The Gruffalo orienteering leaflet with certificate and a course map is available to buy from the forest for £1.50. For more information visit www.forestry.gov.uk/gruffalo-orienteering.

They’ll also find a Gruffalo sculpture along the route.

Delamere are also hosting a couple of fencing activity sessions in the forest on August 6. Sessions will run for 40 minutes and children aged 4–12 are welcome to join.

For other local events at Delamere, take a look at the Forest Explorers website at www.forest-explorers.co.uk.

There are activities such as the Forest Holiday Club, Treemendous Tuesday Tales and Forest Fairies.