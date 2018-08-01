Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the recent grass fire dramas in Saddleworth Moor and Winter Hill, Lane End New Beginnings have been supporting the Delamere Forest ranger team with their In Case of Emergency signage.

This project was the brain child of Cheshire Search and Rescue and was welcomed by Forestry Commission England (who manage Delamere Forest).

It sees 31 signs erected by Cheshire Search and Rescue across 850 hectares of Cheshire countryside to improve response times and assist with the location of people requiring assistance.

These dedicated signs denote the grid reference so that emergency services will pinpoint the exact location for quicker response times.

This is especially useful for fire reporting in the hot weather but also for anyone lost or in need of medical assistance within the forest, including lost children and mountain bikers.

This is all part of a commitment to support the communities surrounding Lane End Group’s Station Road development of 166 homes for Laurus Homes.

Fiona Dewsbury of Forestry Commission England said: “We are delighted with the new signage and recognise the important role it will play in locating individuals across this very popular forest.”

Mark Clayton from Cheshire Search and Rescue is positive the signage will make an impact: “The Cheshire Search and Rescue Team train regularly in Delamere Forest and I’m sure that grid referenced signage will lower response times and ease locating those in distress.”