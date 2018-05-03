Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at Delamere Academy have been getting out and about as their learning journey continues to take them across the country.

Teachers at the primary school believe getting children out of the classroom to gain new and exciting experiences is a vital part of their education.

Already this term groups have travelled to York for a Viking experience, to Denbighshire to brush up on their survival skills, and to Anglesey for an artistic adventure.

Trips to Cornwall, the Shropshire Union Canal and Tattenhall are among others in a packed schedule.

Deputy headteacher Ricky Huddart said: “We take children from Year 2 upwards on residential trips.

“They generate huge excitement and are a great way for children to learn, have new experiences and make fantastic memories.

“We pride ourselves on creating diverse and interesting learning environments and work hard to make sure children don’t spend their days just sitting at a desk.

“And we’re lucky to have a very dedicated team of teaching staff who are always willing to go the extra mile to make these events possible.”

Delamere is part of the North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which also runs St Martin’s at Chester, Oak View at Winsford and Ellesmere Primary in Shropshire.

During four days in York, Year 4 children visited the Jorvik Viking Centre, Railway Museum, York Minister, took part in a Tudor workshop and tried their hands at copper embossing at The Royal Armouries.

Year 3 pupils enjoyed nature walks, rope swings over streams and toasting marshmallows over open fires at Denbighshire.

And there were arts workshops and outdoor adventures for the youths who went to the Conway Centre, Anglesey.

Rock climbing, surfing, water sports, camping and canoeing at various locations are among the activities next up on the Delamere itinerary.

Steve Docking, CEO of NWAT, said: “Our ‘can do’ culture means children spend a substantial amount of time learning outside the classroom.

“This broad programme of learning enables children to achieve well in all areas and is securing high attainment and levels of progress throughout our schools.”