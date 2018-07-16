Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents of pupils at Delamere Academy raised the bar when they pulled in record funds at their annual beer and gin festival.

The event, along with the previous day’s summer fair, raised £6,100 for the school in Stoney Lane.

This means the PTA has managed to raise £14,469.95 over a year, which will be poured into new school equipment.

Head of school Julie Clayton said: “We’re absolutely delighted and very grateful to all those people who worked so hard to make this possible.

“The money will make a big difference to our school and only increases the opportunities we give to our pupils.

“We want to thank members of the PTA, parents and friends of the school who helped out, supported us with donations for the tombola and raffle, and played their part in any way.

“We count ourselves very lucky to have such supportive people around the school, and do not take this for granted.”

The festival was well-attended and tickled the tastebuds of visitors with a good selection of ales and craft beers, produced in Cheshire and North Wales, as well as wine, prosecco and soft drinks.

An all new gin bar was generously stocked by 32 at the Hollies, band Gresty’s Wasters were accompanied by Tim Trapp to provide entertainment, Frodsham butcher HE Coward provided food, and a host of local businesses backed the event with a range of donations.

Nicola Gibson, part of the PTA team who organised the event, said: “We’re really pleased and grateful for all the support we had. It took a lot of organising but it was well worth the effort.”

PTA team member Rachel Trapp added: “The generosity of local businesses who have supported us never ceases to amaze me and I’m sure everyone who attended the festival had a lovely time.”

Delamere Academy is part of the North West Academies Trust, which also runs Oak View Academy at Winsford, St Martin’s Academy at Chester, and Ellesmere Primary Academy in Shropshire.