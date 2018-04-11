Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All-action children from Delamere Academy learned fitness can be fun when they were put through their paces by ex-British Lion Phil Greening.

The Year 3 pupils paid a visit to the former England rugby star’s new fitness facility, The Athlete Factory, in the grounds of Chester Rugby Club as part of the primary’s mission to promote healthy living.

And they got into the swing of the monkey bars, roared through relays and threw themselves into games designed get them enjoying being active.

Phil, who earned 24 England caps, said: “The children were fantastic; it was great to see so much enthusiasm!

“Part of my aim in opening The Athlete Factory is to bring world class training techniques to everyone.

“I’m particularly passionate about helping children get active and understand the importance of healthy living, so I’m delighted that schoolchildren will be making use of the facilities and equipment we have here.”

Phil is the new sports ambassador for North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which includes Delamere near Northwich , St Martin’s in Chester , Oak View in Winsford, and Ellesmere Primary in Shropshire, among its schools.

PE teacher at Delamere, Tom Freeman, said: “The kids were really excited about getting to use the gym and it showed in the way they were motivated to try their best and attack the challenges Phil and the coaches set for them.

“We’re now looking forward to taking the rest of our pupils and holding some inter- school competitions there.”

CEO of NWAT Steve Docking added: “We are very proud to have Phil as our sports ambassador, and excited at the opportunity this presents for our children to access first class facilities and fitness coaching.

“We pride ourselves on creating diverse and interesting learning environments at all our schools and work hard to make sure children don’t spend their days just sitting at a desk.

“Promoting sport and a healthy lifestyle is fundamental to everything we do and it’s great that our children have an inspirational role model.”