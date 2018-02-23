Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The worst hotspots for anti-social behaviour in Chester and its surrounding areas have been revealed.

Data requested under a Freedom of Information Act has uncovered figures documenting the areas where police received the most reports for this type of criminal activity between January 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018.

Chester City received the highest amount of anti-social behaviour incidents, with a total of 2,162 incidents reported during this time period – compared to 2,172 the previous year.

Winsford was next with a total of 1,448 incidents last year, compared to 1,554 the year before.

Ellesmere Port East and West had 1,197 and 1,193 incidents respectively – but again both were lower figures than last year.

Chester North, which covers the areas of Blacon, Upton, Saughall and Mollington received 979 reports in 2017 – a significant decrease from 1,057 the year before.

Meanwhile, there was also a drop in the Chester Rural and Frodsham areas of Malpas, Tattenhall, Farndon, Elton, Helsby, Frodsham, Kingsley, Gowy, Tarvin and Kelsall, with a total of 811 incidents, compared to 897 last year.

Deputy Chief Constable Darren Martland said: “While it’s pleasing to see that reports of anti-social behaviour have reduced in the past 12 months it’s important that we do not become complacent.

"We must also remember that part of the reason behind the reduction is attributable to the fact that improved crime recording processes mean that incidents which would have previously been recorded as anti-social behaviour are now classed in other categories, such as disorder in a public area.

“Our officers and staff are committed to working with our partners, and the public, in order to tackle the issue, support victims and protect vulnerable people.”



Incidents recorded in Cheshire West and Chester from January 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018

Chester City: 2,162

Chester North: 979

Chester Rural & Frodsham: 811

Chester South: 751

Ellesmere Port East: 1,197

Ellesmere Port West & Neston: 1,193

Northwich North: 899

Northwich South: 657

Winsford: 1,448

Grand total: 10,097

Victims of crime and anti-social behaviour are encouraged to report it to Cheshire police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.