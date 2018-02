Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dead cow was set alight in a field near Chester.

Fire crews from Chester were called to the field off Picton Gorse Lane just after 7.15pm last night (Monday, February 5).

A hose reel jet had to be used to extinguish the blaze, and crews later called the RSPCA.

It is not yet clear who was responsible for the fire.